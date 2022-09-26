POLICE in Mansa have arrested a 37-year-old Bishop of Healing Cross Ministries Church for having carnal knowledge of two juveniles aged 17 and 15 on the pretext of removing cotton wool which was allegedly stuck in their abdomens. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga narrated that one of the victims aged 17 was taken to Bishop John Mwelwa by her parents when she had persistent abdominal pains. He said the bishop prophesied that the girl had cotton in her abdomen and further gave her an appointment to see him on September 18 so that he could remove it. “Police in Mansa have charged [and] arrested Bishop John Mwelwa aged 37 of Healing Cross Ministries Church for two offences…...



