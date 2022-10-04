THE Zambia Police Service says it has managed to safely rescue mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa and 12 females aged between 17 and 28 who were held captive in a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area. But one of the neighbours has narrated how they rescued the girls from the said house and took them to safety before the Police arrived at the scene. In a statement, Monday, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said all the victims had been taken to a medical facility for quick medical attention while one suspect had been apprehended to help with investigations. “With a sense of relief, I would like to inform the nation through you the press that today the 3rd October, 2022…...



