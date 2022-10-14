SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says the UPND should stop abusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the justice system all in an attempt to block PF members Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji from contesting the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections. And Dr M’membe says it is not for UPND to determine who should lead the people. In a statement, Thursday, Dr M’membe said it was only prudent that both individuals in question benefitted from the loopholes in the law until they were dealt with. “We ask the UPND to stop abusing the ECZ and the justice system all in an attempt to block Mr Lusambo and Mr Malanji from standing. Yes, there are loopholes in our electoral…...



