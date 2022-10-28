SECOND Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo has directed Health Minister Silvia Masebo and Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati to issue ministerial statements on the increase in mosquitoes and fast depletion of Airtel bundles, respectively. Chitambo PF member of parliament Remember Mutale earlier rose on a matter of urgent public importance, Friday, expressing concern about the recent increase in mosquitoes in the country. He said if not given the desired attention, many lives would be lost through Malaria. “Mr Speaker, we have seen an increase in the number of mosquitoes out there, this includes the CBD of Lusaka and many other areas or districts in Zambia. I happened to visit some districts in Zambia recently and I discovered that there is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.