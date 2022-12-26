ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the earlier announced load management has not been effected yet, arguing that power outages being experienced in some areas are due to maintenance works or repairs. In an interview, Ncube said the utility company was monitoring the situation and would effect load shedding when need arises. “We haven’t even started load management, it’s just scheduled or maintenance repairs like if a transformer in an area has been hit by lightning or the substation has been affected. This time we are working on phone, maintenance and phone, when the load management starts, you will see that it will be synchronised with the timetable that was circulated to you. It has not yet started. As at…...



