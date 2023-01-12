INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says he sees no reason why police should fail to discharge their functions properly when the new dawn government has provided a conducive working environment. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government has commenced the process of procuring 156 vehicles for the police service. Speaking during the official opening of the Zambia Police Service Commanders’ conference, Wednesday, Kajoba said the UPND government had given a clear policy direction on the need to uphold the rule of law and protection of human rights. “The new dawn government has provided a conducive working environment and latitude for the Zambia Police Service. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.