MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka says carrying out a mass testing exercise for COVID-19 now can be a waste of resources. Commenting on former health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s recent remarks in which he urged government to invest in mass testing for COVID-19, Prof Kasonka said the country has not reached that stage yet. He said only patients who wanted to be tested and were showings symptoms of the virus were being tested. “Regarding the testing, we have seen numbers of COVID going up but of course, we are not at the stage that we were before in the previous waves. The positivity is rising and we have always said COVID hasn’t completely gone,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.