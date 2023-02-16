MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the country is witnessing an increase in the number of businesses being registered because of favourable conditions. The Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) recently disclosed that it exceeded its 2022 annual registration target of 28,620 by registering 48,305 businesses, showing a 45.7 percent increase, compared to 33,163 businesses registered in 2021. The 48,305 registrations in 2022 include 30,333 business names, 17,972 limited companies and 80 foreign companies. In an interview, Mulenga attributed the increase to favourable conditions and incentives that had been made available by the government. “For anything to attract an increase in numbers, then there must be favourable conditions available, there must be incentives available. Truth be told,…...



