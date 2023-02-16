THE Auditor General’s report has revealed that the University of Zambia (UNZA) has not been liquidating the $2,200,000 loan it got from the Ministry of Finance in 1993 to acquire land, causing the loan amount to accumulate to US$51,649,437.19 as at December 31, 2021. And the report has revealed that the University’s total debt stood at K5,299,384,679 as at December 31, 2021, some of which had been outstanding from as far back as December 2011. The report indicated that loan tenure was for twelve months from April 1, 1993 to March 31, 1994. “A review of records provided by the University of Zambia revealed that the University’s total debt stood at K5,299,384,679 as at 31st December 2021 some of which…...



