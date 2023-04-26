CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri is at liberty to sue the state if she feels she was unfairly treated. On Sunday, Phiri said she would sue the state in order to get a “ka something” for being unfairly incarcerated. In an interview, Tuesday, Kasanda said it was Phiri’s democratic right to take the matter to court if she felt aggrieved. “She’s at liberty to do that, she’s a Zambian. If she feels she was unfairly treated and feels that she wants to sue the state, that is her democratic right. That is her democratic right which we cannot stop. She’s a Zambian and she’s allowed to do that,” she said. And commenting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.