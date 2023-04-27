OCiDA Chairperson Telesphore Mpundu says the association has reliable information that the allowances paid to Ministry of Finance officials were actually an entitlement and duly approved at the highest approval level in government. The former Lusaka Archbishop has charged that the alleged corruption scandal at the Ministry of Finance is simply a gimmick to cleanse certain names from the Eastern and Northern regions out of government. The Anti-Corruption Commission recently disclosed that investigations into the Ministry of Finance corruption scandal had revealed that the government lost over K300 million when officials paid themselves fictitious allowances between 2020 and 2021. The ACC also restricted over 100 bank accounts and Treasury Bills and Bonds, held by the 18 officials arrested so far…...



