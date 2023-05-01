UNIVERSITY of Zambia students at the main campus along Great East Road on Saturday cooked as a community to celebrate payment of meal allowances. During the previous administration, meal allowances had been scrapped off, causing hardships among the students. But after receiving their meal allowances, the students turned the entrance to the Kwacha hostel into a makeshift kitchen and cooked a communal meal. Others took to social media to brag, posting, “Zangeeena Again!!! Ba Monk Anyone Selling Milk? I want to bath.” And in an interview, UNZASU vice-president Everlyn Mkandawire said the reinstatement of meal allowances proved that government stands by its words. “It gives us hope to say that these are people that actually stand by their word because…...



