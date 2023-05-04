THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) says it expects its rate of processing the 20 percent partial withdrawals to improve as it streamlines the claim processes further. As of May 2, this year, NAPSA had paid out K1.2 billion to 37,385 beneficiaries in pre-retirement lump sum benefits. In an interview, Tuesday, NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said the payment of over K1 billion in two weeks was no mean achievement, considering that the authority was at the same time conducting a data clean-up exercise. “Payment of K1 billion in two weeks is no mean achievement, especially considering that we are also doing data clean up at the same time. The rate of processing is expected to increase as we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.