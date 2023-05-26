Former secretary to the cabinet Sketchley Sachika at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to consider appointing a commission of inquiry to look into the operations of the civil service, parastatal organisations, and state-owned enterprises. Dr Sacika says in his view, the President’s biggest struggle is not the economy but how to fix the country’s dysfunctional government system. The former Secretary to the Cabinet has also described the government’s intention to reintroduce capacity assessment examination for civil servants as a progressive move. Recently, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa disclosed that the government wanted to reintroduce examinations for government appointees and civil servants to assess whether they would be able to execute their mandate. And commenting on the pronouncement in an…...