Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has advised those accused of committing financial crimes to avoid crying out on social media and just let the law take its course. Speaking in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said 68 people had been arrested in 55 corruption cases between August 2021 and August 2022. “There were 68 people arrested from 55 cases between August 2021 and August 2022. 45 cases were taken to the courts of law. 10 convictions out of the 45 cases were secured for the period under question,” she said. Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe asked Vice-President Nalumango to advise those accused of committing financial crimes who were taking issues to social media. In response, Vice-President Nalumango said those…...



