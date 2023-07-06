KANTANSHI PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba says although no one takes pride in political persecution, the PF should have prepared for it because it’s part of the political journey. Over the past few months, several PF members have been complaining that they are being harassed and arrested by law enforcement agencies on trumped-up charges, with some members charging that the UPND government wants to paralyse the former ruling party. Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila recently said it would be very difficult for the UPND to leave power because a precedent had been set that former government officials have to be persecuted. Meanwhile, PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda said there was a scheme by the ruling party…...



