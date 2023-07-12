THE Afrobarometer, a pan-African, non-partisan survey has revealed that many Zambians perceive police officers as being unprofessional and corrupt. The Afrobarometer team in Zambia, led by the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR), a research wing of the University of Zambia, interviewed a random sample of 1,200 Zambian adults between 3rd August and 7th September 2022 to understand their experiences with police officers. Key findings of the survey which was released yesterday indicated that 48 percent of Zambians felt unsafe while walking in their neighbourhoods. “Almost half of Zambians say they felt unsafe while walking in their neighbourhoods (48 percent), and feared crime in their homes (47 percent) at least once during the previous year. These experiences of insecurity…...



