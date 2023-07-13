President Hakainde Hichilema with his Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka when he was still an opposition leader

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his sadness about the death of a Zambia Police Service Officer deployed to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). In a statement, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said Chief Inspector Evans Siame died in a road traffic accident on Saturday, July 8, in Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique. He said President Hichilema has described the officer’s death as a tragic loss to the nation. “Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, has learnt with deep sadness, the passing on of Chief Inspector Evans Siame, a Zambia Police Service Officer deployed to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). Chief Inspector Siame passed away in a road traffic accident on Saturday, July 8,…...