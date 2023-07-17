NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa has challenged government to institute an audit in schools to find out to what extent grants are being abused. Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima recently lamented that the grants government had been disbursing to schools had continued to be abused. He, however, warned that those abusing government funds would be dealt with. In an interview, Friday, Chansa said it would be difficult to know the culprits involved in the abuse of public funds without an audit. “The Minister’s warning yesterday (Thursday) is timely. That’s what we expected the Minister to say because the free education grants are actually under threat because of the unnecessary, unending and expensive meetings…...



