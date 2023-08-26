INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba has insisted that the PF will be breaking the law if they decide to proceed with their rally which was scheduled for today. Meanwhile, police have sealed off Muchinga grounds in Zingalume, where the PF was expected to hold a public rally this afternoon. Police surrounded the area as early as this morning, as residents and children kept wondering what was going on. On Thursday, the police service advised the opposition party to instead have the public procession towards the end of September, 2023. But PF Information and Publicity deputy chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba said the suggested date by the police command would not be obeyed, while PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda said…...



