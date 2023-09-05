LUSAKA Lawyer Makebi Zulu says he wishes Inspector General of Police Grapheal Musamba could have a little more education on the Public Order Act as he appears not to understand it. Musamba recently said UPND members usually don’t need a permit from the Police to hold a public gathering because they met under the auspices of a minister or government official who did not require it. He said when a Minister was present during a gathering, there were less problems adding that the opposition had a habit of inciting people to cause problems. But in an interview, Friday, Zulu, who is also former Eastern Province Minister said the office of the Inspector General of Police required one to be professional…...



