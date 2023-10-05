PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says former Nigerian president Olesugun Obasanjo is not the right person to resolve the current political tension in the country.

Obasanjo jetted into the country and met former president Edgar Lungu on Tuesday, attempting to settle the rift between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor.

But in an interview, Wednesday, Mwamba said Obasanjo was not the right person to settle the current political tension because he would not be impartial.

“I’m not privy to the details of their meeting, and remember, we don’t speak for the former president’s offence. But for us, we felt he’s not an honest broker. These were even the difficulties when he came in 2017 when President Hakainde Hichilema was jailed for suspected treason and Obasanjo wanted to be one of the mediators. Remember, even that time, he was snapped although he saw the president but he was snapped. We think that his association with the Brenthrust Foundation where he is chairperson who pushed for the election of President Hakainde Hichilema, who have long supported President Hakainde Hichilema and who are currently at State House as part of the advisory unit, we think that he’s highly partisan, he’s highly sectional with his interest, He will not be an impartial referee in any matter. He will always push sectional interests,” Mwamba said.

Mwamba called on the church to take the lead in ensuring that the political tensions were settled, insisting that Obasanjo was not welcome.

“And if there are any concerns around the political tension going on in the country as a result of the high cost of living, rising poverty and rising unemployment, all these issues that have preoccupied the country, we think that these issues are best handled, like for example what the opposition leaders said that we need a national economic indaba. Secondly, we think that the church should take the forefront to bring different parties together on one table, not Obasanjo. We have mechanisms that can be followed locally, and we can go to SADC, we can go to the African Union. So, we regard the initiative from Mr Obasanjo, for us he’s unwelcome, we think that he’s jumping the gun and he’s highly partisan on issues of Zambia,” Mwamba said.

And Mwamba said while Lungu had the right to meet whoever he wanted, the party was of the view that it was important for other legitimate formations like the church to handle his issues of reconciliation.

“He (Lungu) knows that Obasanjo is associated with the UPND, but he has the right to meet whoever he wishes, including Obasanjo. The former president has the right to see whoever he wants to see. But as a party, we are saying, for issues of national affairs, issues regarding the former president, issues of peace and reconciliation, anyone trying to bring peace to fight the current political tension in the country, we think that there should be other legitimate formations such as the church, elders of the country, SADC to do these initiatives. We don’t think that they should be driven by Mr Obasanjo. There are many stakeholders in issues of national building and if you are dealing with stakeholders, you have to hear their concerns. And from our perspective, we don’t regard Mr Obasanjo as an honest broker of peace and reconciliation,” said Mwamba.