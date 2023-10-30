Agro-Fuel owner Shashikant Patel’s car with plate number J1 spotted in the VIP reserved parking slot at the Ministry of Energy when he went to meet the minister and the newly appointed Permanent Secretary

THE Corruption Prevention Bureau in Tanzania is investigating how a ship carrying cheaper fuel for Zambia was blocked from offloading in Dar-es-Salaam, sources in that country have told News Diggers. Energy Minister Peter Kapala this month cancelled a contract that he had awarded to Devon Oil and Glencore Energy of UK for the supply of fuel that had been offered at a landed wholesale price of K19.50 per litre, representing a K1.90 discount below the ERB regulated price. The minister cancelled the contract on grounds that Devon Oil did not meet the condition to deliver the fuel before the end of September. Meanwhile, sources at ERB have told News Diggers that the Energy Regulation Board is faced with a difficult…...