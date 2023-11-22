The Ministry of Health has launched SmartCare Pro, an electronic system which will keep digital health records. Speaking at the launch of SmartCare Pro, Tuesday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said all districts in Zambia were going to be online by the end of next year. “This system is finally going to ensure that all the facilities that are from the smallest up to the biggest hospitals will be digitised. You have already heard from our national coordinator, he has told us that the government has already put forward resources that will cover 600 facilities. This would mean that 116 districts with hospitals like the one we are at now will actually be digitised, meaning that all the districts in Zambia…...



