MINISTRY of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has rubbished claims that he is eyeing Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s position. Recently, Citizen First president Harry Kalaba said Kawana was eyeing Mweetwa’s position by trying to show President Hakainde Hichilema that he was working harder. But in an interview, Monday, Kawana said Kalaba should never judge him based on his untamed ambition of eyeing the presidency when former president Edgar Lungu was his president. “I am just doing my job. And I am working very well with my Minister, and we are coordinating very well with my Minister. And I think half the time, you see me also at functions giving speeches on behalf of my minister and conducting...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.