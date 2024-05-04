MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to an independent and vibrant press. Speaking yesterday during the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day, themed “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the environmental crisis,” Kawana pledged government’s support to protect the media. “Today, as we commemorate World Press Freedom Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the independent and vibrant press. Let us recognise the power of Journalism as a force for positive change in addressing the environmental crisis and building a sustainable future for all. We recognise the critical role of a free and responsible press in addressing the environmental crisis and building a sustainable future for all....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.