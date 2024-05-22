MINISTER of Tourism Rodney Sikumba says the number of tourist arrivals in Livingstone, in the first quarter of 2024 increased to 8,800 compared to 4,300 during the same period last year. And Sikumba says his ministry is streamlining levies charged within national parks. Speaking on ZNBC’s ‘Sunday Interview’, Sikumba said the number of tourist arrivals in Livingstone had doubled in the first quarter of 2024. “In 2023 Q1, arrivals at Harry Mwanga Nkumbula Airport, so this is in Livingstone we had about 4,300. 2024 same period surprise, surprise, the numbers doubled [to] 8,800. Now I can tell you one thing, I have other numbers also of people arriving in Victoria falls and being bussed loaded into Livingstone. Again, now it...



