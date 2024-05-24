The Lundazi Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a former Public Prosecutor at the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for corruption involving K2,000. In a statement, Thursday, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono disclosed that Trywell Banda, 58, corruptly solicited K4,000 and received K2,000 from William Mtonga as an inducement to facilitate a lighter sentence for the charge of stock theft that Mtonga was facing. “The Lundazi Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced Mr. Trywell Banda, a former Public Prosecutor at the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for corruption involving K2, 000. Trywell Banda, aged 58 of house number 35, R1 Compound in Lundazi District...



