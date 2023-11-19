THE National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has forfeited high-value flats in Lusaka’s Jesmondine area valued at over K6,000,000, which were identified as tainted property and proceeds of crime to the state. And the Authority has forfeited money amounting to over K36,551,852 belonging to a Nigerian national Jeffrey Nnaoma Michaels, held in various bank accounts identified as tainted property and proceeds of crime. Meanwhile, the Authority has forfeited four Toyota Land cruiser motor vehicles belonging to Big Tree Investment Limited, which were suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, Sunday, NPA Public Relations Officer Chali Mbewe-Hambayi said the forfeiture represents a substantial rise in combating illicit financial activities. “The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the public that on…...



