THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has launched the sale of its Lilayi Estate serviced plots, projecting a revenue of K673 million from an investment of K547 million. And Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says the country has a housing deficit of over two million. NAPSA says its Lilayi Estate comprises a total of 2,249 plots, including residential, commercial, civic, and educational spaces. Residential plots average 18 meters by 30 meters, commercial plots 20 meters by 50 meters, and civic plots 50 meters by 80 meters. The plots are priced at a fixed rate of K493.62 per square meter, with the average residential plot costing approximately K266,500. During the launch of the project, Friday, NAPSA Board of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.