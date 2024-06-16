Ageist messages are pervasive in our society and can be easily spotted in various forms, such as greeting cards joking about being a “geezer” or “over the hill.” This type of content has become so ingrained in our everyday lives that many individuals may not even realize the harm it can perpetuate. Ageism, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), encompasses stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination towards individuals based on their age. These attitudes can have significant consequences on the health and well-being of older individuals, with studies indicating that ageism is linked to declines in both physical and mental health, lower quality of life, and potentially a shorter life expectancy. The negative impact of ageism highlights the importance of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.