LUNTE PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says opposition MPs walked out of the House on Wednesday because they don’t expect the National Assembly to be the one answering questions posed to the Executive. On Wednesday, over 20 opposition MPs walked out of the National Assembly in protest after Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo responded to all questions regarding Petauke Central MP Emmanuel Jay Banda’s alleged abduction case by telling members that government was handling the case. In an interview, Kafwaya, who was among the MPs that walked out, said the National Assembly mistreated them. “For us we were walking out on the National Assembly, the National Assembly mistreated us, yes. We were not waking out on the Executive, because...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.