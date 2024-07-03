CATHOLIC Priest Fr Augustine Mwewa says Zambia is at a crossroads. In his homily during mass, Monday, Fr Mwewa said Zambia was in trouble if it faced another drought. “In Zambia, we say we’re a Christian nation, how are we living? Are we following the words of the Lord? Are we quoting the scriptures and doing the opposite? Thus says the Lord ‘for three transgressions and for four, I will not revoke the punishment’. Today, Zambia is at a crossroads. If we’re going to face another drought, we’re in trouble. We need to go on our knees as a nation, united and ask for forgiveness, the mercy of God and do the rightful thing. Support each other, take care of...



