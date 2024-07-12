PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says when there is instability in any country, everyone is affected. And Spain’s Ambassador to Zambia Isabel Natividad says despite its own difficulties, Zambia still performs better than the regional average as a peaceful and stable country. Speaking during the presentation of credentials, Thursday, President Hichilema stressed the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability in individual countries. “Our foreign policy is anchored on two legs, and around the two legs are other issues. One of importance to us, to yourselves, to Africa, to the world, importance of peace, security and stability. Peace, security and stability are essential ingredients to implement our second label portal which is economic and social diplomacy. We would like to work with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.