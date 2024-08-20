POLICE in Lusaka’s Matero township have apprehended 26 individuals who are suspected of being involved in criminal activities. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of today after three cases of malicious damage to property were reported. He stated that an identification parade would be conducted to ensure that those responsible were held accountable. “Matero Police Station, through George Police Post, wishes to inform the public that three cases of malicious damage to property incidents were reported. The affected parties are John Musonda, aged 37, of Barlastone – Property damaged valued at K3,920,00. Martha Nachivula, aged 61, of an unknown house in Soweto Compound – Property damaged valued...



