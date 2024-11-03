PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says if someone wants to be on the same page as him, they need to work for the people. The President also says he is attending traditional ceremonies to hear peoples’ problems directly because people lie in Lusaka, adding that, “they can tell you things that are not there”. Meanwhile, Chief Nyawa of the Tonga speaking people of Kazungula district has appealed to President Hichilema to divide the district. Speaking at the Guta Mweenze Bbwe traditional ceremony, Saturday, President Hichilema said Zambians needed to be taught how to work and in return, they would receive benefits. “What we need is to teach our people to work and Cash for Work is meant for that. You work, you...



