Minister of Health Elijah Muchima addressing ZAMMSA staff during a meeting at the ZAMMSA storage facility and warehouse in Lusaka on Friday 9th August, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says he is not privy to the reasons why President Hakainde Hichilema fired his ministry’s permanent secretary for administration Professor Christopher Simoonga. And Muchima has wondered why people are not accusing President Hichilema of being tribal after firing two Tongas and a Lunda at once. News Diggers recently reported on a scandal at the Ministry of Health in which Chreso Ministries Health Program, a company linked to Chreso University, where Prof Simoonga served as Vice Chancellor, was selected to spearhead a $6.8 million project focused on HIV/AIDS prevention for Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW). According to a Global Fund report released on July 29, 2024, despite Prof Simoonga signing a Conflict of Interest declaration, he...