A DARK cloud engulfed the Zambian music industry yesterday following the death of musical legend Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Crazy. Artistes, politicians and leaders from various sectors, including the Head of State, joined Zambians in mourning the untimely passing of the celebrated artiste. Dandy Crazy, who sustained multiple injuries in a New Year’s eve accident that claimed four other lives, passed away at 01:42 hours on Thursday at the University Teaching Hospital. And government has offered to assist with funeral costs for the late musician and the four others who died in the road traffic accident. Further, government says it is working on repatriating the bodies of the four who died on the spot from Kapiri to Lusaka,...



