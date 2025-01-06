ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the commission’s jurisdiction regarding campaign-related activities begins after the nomination period for an election. He says any activities or concerns taking place outside the official campaign period do not fall under the Commission’s mandate. Recently, PF acting Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda expressed concern about the early campaigns that the UPND embarked on in Petauke last week, where they addressed residents ahead of next month’s by-election in the constituency. Nyirenda was of the view that the UPND decided to start early campaigns in Petauke because the President is unpopular in the constituency. “Even if we write to ECZ [to complain about UPND’s conduct in Petauke], ECZ is UPND. So, they...



