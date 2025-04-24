CITIZENS First (CF) president Harry Kalaba says his party has left the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) because it wants to be part of a larger grouping of political parties. And Kalaba says his relationship with former president Edgar Lungu is healthy, adding that he has received a verbal invitation to join Tonse Alliance. Speaking at a media briefing, Wednesday, Kalaba explained that he did not want to be constrained to a single alliance. “We regret to announce that Citizens First, effective today, is disengaging from the United Kwacha Alliance. We would therefore like to take advantage of this platform to sincerely thank State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota for having accorded us the opportunity to be a part of such a progressive...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here