THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is the most important State Owned Enterprise because it is the government investment vehicle and also the mother of all parastatals. When we talk about good corporate governance in state institutions, the IDC is expected to be the epitome of accountability and transparency. If there is a challenge in upholding the corporate governance tenets at IDC, it is very difficult to expect that other smaller State Owned Enterprises will achieve this goal. Our Minister of Finance and National Planning, Honourable Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.