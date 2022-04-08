Former president Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER minister Prof Nkandu Luo says not everyone who served in the PF government is a monster and she hopes that people can understand this so that the narrative can change. Prof Luo who was former president Edgar Lungu’s running mate in the August 2021 general elections admits that a lot of things could have been done differently. She says those who were in leadership positions like her, should have managed the conduct and behaviour of party cadres, especially in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, better. Prof Luo says it is…...