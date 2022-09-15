WE AGREE with the sentiments issued by Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe, who says President Hakainde Hichilema is completely detached from reality. Honourable Kang’ombe adds that when a President is misled by people who are supposed to give him credible information, then he is certainly headed for a downfall. This is also very true and we are glad that the Sesheke lawmaker has bravely come out to say it as it is. Romeo KANG’OMBE: “I don’t have a problem with the Judiciary and neither do I have a problem with the Electoral Commission, but I’ve got a problem where the President, in my own view… this just shows that the President has been misled severally. He has been…...
Menu