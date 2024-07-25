CONCERNS raised by the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) regarding the drug scandal at the Ministry of Health deserve to be amplified. We agree with RDAZ president Dr Mweushi Mphande, who says some people will need to be jailed over the reported diversion of 61 containers with government medicines. There has not been any satisfying explanation on this matter from office bearers at ZAMMSA and the Ministry of Health, and that suggests that there was collusion involved. As Dr Mphande says, it is disheartening to learn that while people were losing their lives, there were some medicines that were being kept away from hospitals. Dr Mweushi MPHANDE: “We are quite disheartened concerning the recent deviation of medication. We are...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.