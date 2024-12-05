CHIEF Mpindi’s open admission of being an official member of the UPND and his declaration of unwavering support for the ruling party raises serious concerns about the neutrality expected of traditional leaders. As custodians of culture and unity within their communities, chiefs are expected to remain above partisan politics, ensuring that they represent and protect all their subjects, regardless of their political affiliations. Chief Mpindi’s public stance as a UPND pioneer and member not only undermines this principle but also sets a dangerous precedent for traditional leadership in our country. Traditional leaders are meant to be unifying figures. Their authority transcends political affiliations, religious beliefs, and other societal divisions. When a chief openly declares allegiance to a particular political party,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here