GOVERNANCE activist Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the Sesheke parliamentary seat vacant following the conviction and sentencing of the area member of parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour, but suspended for two years. Kang’ombe was convicted on charges of assault and abduction of two police officers. On April 16, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini ruled that Kang’ombe was in order to remain a member of the House following the suspended sentence given to him by the Chinsali Magistrates’ Court....



