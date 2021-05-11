PARTIES in a matter in which governance activist Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the Sesheke parliamentary seat vacant following the conviction and sentencing of the area member of parliament, have agreed to have the action discontinued. According to a consent notice of discontinuance filed in the Constitutional Court, the parties in the case, Mwanza, the Attorney General and Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe, have agreed to discontinue the matter and each party is to bear their own costs. “Take notice that the parties to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.