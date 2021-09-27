TWO domestic workers who abducted their employer’s children have pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction and another count of motor vehicle theft. In this matter, Hellen Banda, 27 and Chilimuna Kambwili, 39, are charged with two counts of abduction of girls contrary to section 136 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Banda and Kambwili on September 13, 2021 in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together, unlawfully took two unmarried girls under the age of 16 out of care...



