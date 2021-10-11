ONE of the tenants of the infamous 51 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area has refuted claims by the Anti-Corruption Commission that she has failed to pay rentals. This is a matter in which ACC has sued four tenants of the 51 controversial houses for failing to pay rentals periodically. The commission has cited Changu Mukakanga, Harriet Chiyaba, Shanda Banda and Paul Wilombe as respondents in the matter. ACC submitted to the Lusaka High Court that Mukakanga’s rental arrears are K64,400; Chiyaba K58,400; Banda K72,000; while Wilombe is owing K54,050. But...



