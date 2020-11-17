TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says it is not proper for President Edgar Lungu to continue ignoring the cruel loss of public resources through the dubious award of contracts to individuals and companies that are not qualified to provide services. And TIZ says it is unfortunate that the ministry, which is at the centre of the COVID-19 response and general healthcare services to the Zambian people, has now become the hub of unsavoury activities insofar as procurement of goods and services is concerned. Meanwhile, TIZ says the Zambia Public Procurement Authority...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.